The Suture Buddy has a new suture pad and You’re going to love it

Be the star in you OR! The Suture Buddy does not disappoint with its newest pad that included port holes. Master all port hole closures on our latest pad.
Be a star in the OR!”SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at the Event, The Suture Buddy announced immediate availability of its newest suture pad. This pad enables students to practice port hole closures like in the operating room.
— Jamal Rahimi
“We’ve been working on this one for a long time,” said Marie Rahimi, CFO of The Suture Buddy.
Many customers have already benefited from their newest pad. Mark Fisher, a Physician Assistant Student, recently purchased one of said, "As a Physicians Assistant Student, suturing is one of the most important skills I need. This pad allows me to practice port hole closures. I want to be in the OR when I am finished with school, so this pad is key."
The Suture Buddy’s commitment to delivering the most up-to-date suture practice pads and materials. All items on their website are in stock and ready to ship immediately at TheSutureBuddy.com
Founded in 2018, The Suture Buddy aims to be the worldwide leader in laceration and wound management education. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to meet these goals.
