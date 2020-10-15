Forbes Names Teleperformance One of America’s Best-in-State Employers

Company identified based on independent survey from 80,000 US employees

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digital integrated business services, announced that Teleperformance USA is honored to be recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data. The study assessed each company according to atmosphere and development, company image, working conditions, salaries and wages, and diversity.

“Receiving this recognition from Forbes as a best-in-state employer is extremely heartening,” said Travis Coates, Teleperformance USA Chief Operations Officer. “As part of our people-centric culture, Teleperformance works hard to deliver on our commitments to our people, including encouraging growth and development, as well as promoting diversity, inclusiveness and engagement.”

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 US employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their US operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the US workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.

“This recognition confirms that Teleperformance is an exciting and fulfilling place to have a career. We are thrilled to continue to expand our TP family and offer employment opportunities for people who are looking for a career,” said Mr. Coates.

Teleperformance USA currently employs more than 24,800 people nationwide and continues to hire thousands of people across the US for full-time, part-time, and seasonal work-at-home jobs for technical support, customer service, licensed healthcare insurance, and sales. Hundreds of managerial roles are also available as supervisors, team leaders, trainers, workforce management, and quality assurance. Anyone interested in joining the Teleperformance team can apply at careers.teleperformanceusa.com.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: ROCH.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million. Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.

