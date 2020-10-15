Government reiterates commitment to local elections

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - President of the Republic João Lourenço reaffirmed Thursday the Executive's commitment to the holding of municipal elections in Angola.,

The statesman stated so when he delivered the speech on the State of the Nation, at the National Assembly, but he would not mention specific dates.

According to João Lourenço, municipal elections were never formally called, despite the recommendation given by the Council of the Republic in 2018.

This organ of consultation to the President of the Republic had suggested, at the time, the institutionalisation of municipalities for 2020.

"Elections are not called without a legal basis. We are all interested in the holding of these elections, which will take place for the first time in Angola," he said.

He stressed, however, that one cannot speak of postponing municipal elections, because, in practice, they have never been called.

He recalled that part of the Municipal Legislative Package has been approved, with only a few diplomas lacking, such as the Law on the Institutionalisation of Municipal Elections, to be held within a legal framework.

He believes that local elections will bring a new type of power that will relieve the Sate of the burden of responsibility in solving problems that afflict citizens in their communities.

Municipal elections are one of the central themes assumed by the Government, after the 2017 General Elections.

The Constitution (2010) enshrines local power as autonomous from the State, not sovereign and not integrated into the public administration of the State.