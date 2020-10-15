Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,352 in the last 365 days.

Government reiterates commitment to local elections

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - President of the Republic João Lourenço reaffirmed Thursday the Executive's commitment to the holding of municipal elections in Angola.,

The statesman stated so when he delivered the speech on the State of the Nation, at the National Assembly, but he would not mention specific dates.

According to João Lourenço, municipal elections were never formally called, despite the recommendation given by the Council of the Republic in 2018.

This organ of consultation to the President of the Republic had suggested, at the time, the institutionalisation of municipalities for 2020.  

"Elections are not called without  a legal basis. We are all interested in the holding of these elections, which will take place for the first time in Angola," he said.

He stressed, however, that one cannot speak of postponing municipal elections, because, in practice, they have never been called.  

He recalled that part of the Municipal Legislative Package has been approved, with only a few diplomas lacking, such as the Law on the Institutionalisation of Municipal Elections, to be held within a legal framework.

He believes that local elections will bring a new type of power that will relieve the Sate of the burden of responsibility in solving problems that afflict citizens in their communities.

Municipal elections are one of the central themes assumed by the Government, after the 2017 General Elections.

The Constitution (2010) enshrines local power as autonomous from the State, not sovereign and not integrated into the public administration of the State.

 

,

You just read:

Government reiterates commitment to local elections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.