Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (14th October 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 14 October 2020 confirm 48 new cases. The cumulative cases are now 10,117.

- One new COVID-19 death was reported from Kole District. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 96.

- Recoveries: 6,725

The breakdown of the new cases is:

- Contacts and Alerts (48): Kampala (18), Mukono (7), Manafwa (4), Rubanda (4), Wakiso (4), Jinja (2), Tororo (3), Abim (1), Busia (1), Kapchorwa (1), Kiryandongo (1), Kole (1) and Mbarara (1).