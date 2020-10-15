NetJets Announces Official Worldwide Sustainability Program

The World’s Largest Private Aviation Company Commits to Carbon Offsetting Measures and Sustainable Fuel Purchase

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, OH, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLUMBUS, OHIO (October 15, 2020) – NetJets today launches its expanded Global Sustainability Program, a commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of the brand and its Owners. As the leader in private aviation with more than 750 aircraft worldwide, NetJets’ position in the market comes with the responsibility to drive awareness and action for important issues industry-wide. As such, the brand is developing a multi-tiered program to address sustainability and continuing to examine all aspects of its business with environmental impact in mind.

NetJets’ Global Sustainability Program focuses on:

By nature of its fractional ownership model, NetJets facilitates a sharing economy that eliminates the need to reposition flights to a home base and makes full-time ownership of an aircraft unnecessary, ultimately leading to more efficiencies and less surplus time in the sky.

“As the largest and most experienced company in the private aviation space worldwide, NetJets’ promise of exceptional safety and service to Owners and employees must extend to the larger global community we impact as well,” said Brad Ferrell, Executive Vice President of Administrative Services. “Our Sustainable Aviation Fuel purchase is crucial for the continued availability of the product in the market, and we’re excited to help create that opportunity, as well as to announce the next phase of our Global Sustainability Program. There remains more to be done in the sustainable aviation space, and we look forward to being on the cutting-edge of those innovations and evolving this program in our ongoing efforts to address sustainability in the air, on the ground and with our team members.”

In order to remain accountable, NetJets will track a number of metrics, including percentage decrease in carbon emissions and miles offset to carbon neutral, to share in bi-annual updates with Owners, employees and the larger aviation community. A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, NetJets’ Global Sustainability Program aligns with the holding company’s commitment to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. To follow NetJets’ sustainability progress, visit https://www.netjets.com/en-us/sustainability.

About NetJets

NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation. More than 50 years ago, we launched the world’s first private jet charter and management company. We went on to pioneer shared aircraft ownership—offering the advantages of owning a private jet, without the responsibilities. Today, we continue to innovate from cockpit and cabin to safety and accessibility. As the owner and operator of the world’s largest and most diverse private jet fleet, NetJets hires only the most experienced and accomplished pilots and safety is our first and highest priority. Our full range of aviation options help individuals and businesses do more and miss less via the NetJets®, Executive Jet Management®, and Marquis Jet Card® service brands in North America and Europe. For more information about the world’s most reliable and trusted aviation company, visit netjets.com.

NetJets PR Team NetJets pressnetjets@hlgrp.com