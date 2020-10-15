Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2020 of $20.1 million and diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) of $0.74. These results compare to net income of $19.6 million and EPS of $0.72 for the second quarter 2020 and net income of $20.4 million and EPS of $0.75 for the third quarter 2019. The third quarter 2019 results benefited from expense reducing FDIC insurance assessment credits.



“Westamerica is focusing on maintaining superior customer service during the pandemic. In keeping all our branches open, we are following all health orders affecting our business to provide a safe environment for our customers and employees. Westamerica’s non-interest revenues improved $922 thousand in the third quarter 2020 compared to the prior quarter as economic activity showed some improvement. Net interest income on a fully-tax equivalent basis declined $283 thousand in the third quarter 2020 compared to the prior quarter due to low market interest rates. Operating expenses were $24.6 million for the third quarter 2020, representing only 47 percent of revenues on a fully-taxable equivalent basis. Credit quality remained stable with nonperforming loans of $4.7 million at September 30, 2020,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Third quarter 2020 results generated an annualized 11.2 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $41.8 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $42.1 million for the second quarter 2020 and $40.3 million for the third quarter 2019. The annualized net interest margin (FTE) was 2.78 percent for the third quarter 2020, compared to 2.99 percent for the second quarter 2020 and 3.11 percent for the third quarter 2019. The decline in the margin is due to lower yields on interest-earning assets. Average total deposits grew $333 million from the second quarter 2020 to the third quarter 2020. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-seven percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the third quarter 2020 generating a 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding interest-earning assets.

The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting deferral of loan payments due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At September 30, 2020, consumer loans granted loan deferrals totaled $5.0 million, commercial real estate loans with deferred payments totaled $19.1 million, primarily for hospitality, restaurant and retail properties, and commercial loans with deferred payments totaled $209 thousand. The commercial real estate loans with deferred payments are seasoned with low loan-to-value ratios.

Nonperforming assets were $4.8 million at September 30, 2020. The Company’s allowance for credit losses was $24.2 million at September 30, 2020. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2020.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2020 totaled $10.5 million, compared to $9.6 million for the second quarter 2020; the increase is due to an improvement in merchant processing service fees and debit card fees. Noninterest income was $1.3 million lower for the third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019; the decrease is due to lower economic activity reducing activity-based fees related to deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2020 was $24.6 million compared to $24.8 million for the second quarter 2020 and $24.0 million for the third quarter 2019.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.



Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation

1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer

707-863-6840

investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.”

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company’s control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company’s business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.