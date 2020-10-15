Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO) (the "Company"), the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on October 14, 2020, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share on the common stock of the Company payable on November 9, 2020, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2020.



Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for the Quaint Oak Family of Companies. Quaint Oak Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania and the Bank’s subsidiary companies conduct business through three regional offices located in the Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia markets and a New Britain Township location. Quaint Oak Bank’s subsidiary companies include Quaint Oak Abstract, LLC, Quaint Oak Insurance Agency, LLC, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC and Quaint Oak Real Estate, LLC.

