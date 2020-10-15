Intern Profile: Dejah Carlock, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

Dejah Demetrice Carlock is a former U.S. Department of Energy Office of Legacy Management (LM) intern. Carlock is a junior at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff majoring in agriculture with a concentration in animal science. After graduation she plans to continue her education at the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine.

What did you learn during your LM internship?

My internship with LM taught me that the Department of Energy does way more than set energy policy and handle nuclear material. They fulfill post-closure responsibilities for places that used to be waste management or uranium processing facilities. I like that that LM is working towards making its sites eco-friendly and good for the environment.

Tell us about your internship project.

My internship project was focused on developing a STEM outreach project on LM’s conservation work. I think it is imperative that people take personal ownership of Earth and understand that all action matters. The purpose of my project was to build a STEM project activity to be used by students and educators inside and outside of the classroom setting. Linking my interests and the works of LM, I wanted to focus on wildlife and environmental conservation.

The Weldon Springs site manages invasive plant species and has a large garden that exemplifies Missouri’s native plants. The Monticello site in Utah is currently using motion-activated trail cameras to detect the federally protected Gunnison sage-grouse and to conduct an inventory of wildlife species on the site. These two sites became the focal point of my STEM outreach activity. My objective was to use information from both sites to educate students on the ecosystem and that roles plants, animals, and people play in a healthy environment.

Through the short time of my internship, I was able to create a three-panel display that demonstrates the importance of environmental conservation and the work LM does at both the Monticello and Weldon Springs sites. I was also able to create an interactive slide show from images that game cameras captured at the Monticello site.

What were the highlights of your internship?

The highlights were my last two presentations to the LM 21 team and LM personnel higher up in the chain of command. They all seemed to truly enjoy what I put together, and that made me feel like my work really meant something.

During my internship, I had to step out of my comfort zone and learn to ask more questions. I learned how important professional communication and networking are to my future career goals.

I am very thankful for this opportunity, despite the current state of the world. It was nice to be a part of something bigger than myself this summer.