TOMI’s Newest Product, SteraBot™, Piloted at Lithuanian University Hospital to Ensure Delivery of Superior Disinfection

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). TOMI announces the successful deployment of SteraBot™, a pilot disinfection robot, at the Lithuanian University Hospital of Health Sciences.

In an effort to meet new standards in automation and robotics to help halt the spread of COVID-19 as well as other existing and emerging pathogens, TOMI has developed SteraBot™, a significant advancement in SteraMist disinfection technology. This first generation of SteraMist robotics technology is the result of collaboration with RV Automation Technology Co. Ltd. of Hong Kong. By utilizing extensively tested, implemented, and patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide technology, SteraBot™ is expected to protect hospital staff, patients, and visitors. Additionally, full-time equivalent costs and personal protection equipment usage are expected to be greatly reduced.

The SteraBot™ incorporates cutting-edge Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) technology for intuitive maneuverability in unmapped environments. The software allows for enhanced AI capability to optimize and execute mapping, autonomous navigation, and disinfection routines based on proprietary algorithms. The software also ensures the efficacy of SteraMist iHP™ disinfection under optimal operating parameters directed by TOMI.

TOMI’s continuing research and development strategy will allow for the expansion of product lines to meet the urgent requirements of customers across a wide array of global industries. Advancements in programming will ensure protocol adherence during routine disinfection cycles at any time of day and allow programmed cycles to run during optimal times in an effort to reduce facility downtimes. Further, the technology is expected to provide cost savings in manpower, providing a more efficient and effective disinfection building upon SteraMist’s established no-touch, no rinse, no wipe, and no residue disinfection.

Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI CEO, states: “SteraBot™ is an exciting breakthrough advancement for TOMI. SteraBot™ is one of many designs of TOMI disinfection robots. Stay tuned for additional robots’ models being released in the very near future. We anticipate that SteraBot™ development to be our significant first step into robotics integration that will become an invaluable asset in protecting communities within the new normal, as well as propel TOMI’s growth. The marketplace for an AI disinfection robot is maturing and TOMI should be able to take a significant share of it. The Artificial Intelligence in Robotics market is expected to register a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).”

Video footage of the SteraBot™ iHP™ in operation https://www.rvautotech.com/projects/disinfection-robot

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

