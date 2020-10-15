EarthCam Announces the World’s First 5G Multi-Network Camera System

/EIN News/ -- Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leading provider of webcam technology and time-lapse services, announced today at ENR FutureTech the industry’s first 5G construction camera. Through collaboration with Sierra Wireless, Verizon and AT&T, EarthCam’s 5G implementation makes it possible to send an almost unlimited amount of visual data from the jobsite. It enables new live-streaming, drone and security analytic applications as well as the highest quality time-lapse documentation.

EarthCam’s new StreamCam 5G offers powerful 4K streaming, 10 Megapixel photography and a low cost of operation, making it the optimal jobsite camera. A built-in Edge Video Recorder enables 120 days continuous recording. Downloading a full day of security recordings takes less than 5 minutes, previously with 4G, that same transfer would take more than two hours. Heavy duty housing and a maintenance-free wiper make the StreamCam 5G ideal for the most demanding environments. Remote diagnostics, battery and data backup optimize performance. Solar power upgrades are also available to create a fully autonomous 5G solution.

EarthCam also introduced multi-network 5G options for its entire line of cameras, setting the stage for the next generation of solutions to transfer Gigapixel RAW image files to further the art of cinematic time-lapse. Even if it were possible over a 4G connection to transfer a full month’s worth of RAW images without network time-outs, it would take over 28 hours. Using 5G - approximately 50 minutes.

“5G provides previously unobtainable data transfer capability. For the first time. RAW uncompressed images - the ‘gold standard’ in photography - are now accessible.” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder at EarthCam, “Finally wireless bandwidth is catching up with our unique Gigapixel technology. We’re very proud to be able to deliver another breakthrough for our clients who want forward-thinking innovation to maximize their investment.”

EarthCam has incorporated best in-class 5G technology from Sierra Wireless to transform the camera installation into a communications hub for site telemetry. Vast amounts of data from drones or environmental, safety and security sensors can be quickly accessed with the ultra-low latency of 5G. Wireless lag on the jobsite from sharing crowded urban 4G networks will soon be a concern of the past. EarthCam clients will have a major competitive advantage by upgrading their existing solutions to 5G, providing vast amounts of bandwidth for their entire jobsite.

5G infrastructure already serves more than 35 countries worldwide, and its ecosystem is growing at an exponential pace. Introducing these unique 5G camera solutions reinforces EarthCam’s position as an industry pioneer.

EarthCam announced this major advancement today at ENR FutureTech, an important industry virtual event where construction tech innovators meet virtually to discuss and explore emerging technologies. EarthCam is continuously engineering the latest technologies for its software-as-a-service platform to deliver the highest quality content and progress tracking for its clients.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: Hudson Yards, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, LaGuardia Airport, TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Qatar Rail, The Jeddah Tower, 56 Leonard Street, 432 Park Avenue, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

