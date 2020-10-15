/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PELITAS Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, PELITAS has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its Integrated Patient Access SolutionSM (iPASSM).

iPAS provides a patient-centered, end-to-end patient access technology solution with a single point of access and step-by-step guidance. Powered by intelligent rules and workflows, iPAS integrates seamlessly with any electronic health record or practice management system and eliminates redundancy, providing a better experience for patients and patient access team members.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by HFMA for this prestigious designation of our iPAS platform,” said PELITAS CEO and President Steven Huddleston. “This accomplishment is a true reflection of our team’s commitment, hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence. PELITAS continually strives for quality and innovation for the benefit of our clients and the patients whom our clients serve. Healthcare financial leaders will know that iPAS has been evaluated for quality, value, support and other key attributes that leaders look for when making purchasing decisions. The HFMA Peer Review demonstrates our tremendous dedication to our clients, colleagues and the healthcare industry overall.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have PELITAS renew its HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 56,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About PELITAS

PELITAS provides technology solutions to help hospitals, physician practices and specialty groups improve patient experience, maximize revenue and eliminate inefficiencies throughout the revenue cycle. Awarded Best in KLAS for two years in a row, its Integrated Patient Access SolutionSM (iPASSM) is designed to financially clear patients at the first point of contact by improving the accuracy of registrations, increasing point-of-service payments and reducing denials. In 2020, PELITAS earned Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare. Learn more at PELITAS.com.

Karen Thomas Healthcare Financial Management Association 708-492-3377 kthomas@hfma.org Jenifer Bush PELITAS 972-781-2030 jbush@pelitas.com