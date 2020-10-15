Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Parliament announces plans to approve four challenging projects

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - National Assembly Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos has announced the approval of four important legislative projects in the current Parliamentary year, as part of the challenges for the MPs and Angolan people in general.,

The Speaker said so at the opening of the Fourth Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the Angolan Parliament on Thursday, marked by State of the Nation Speech, delivered by the Head of State, Joao Lourenço.

He highlighted the General State Budget, the Municipal Legislative Package, the new Penal Code and another one related to the finances.

