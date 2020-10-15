Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President João Lourenço pledges to consolidate democratic state

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço pledged Thursday to continue focusing on the consolidation of a Democratic State of Law. ,

João Lourenço was addressing a National Assembly, ahead of the opening of the Fourth Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the Angolan Parliament on Thursday. 

Delivering his speech on the State of the Nation, Joao Lourenço spoke of  building a dynamic and efficient market economy, with controlled and sustainable public finance, associated with the economic and job increase and well being of the citizens.

