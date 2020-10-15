American Marketing Association Chicago Announces Call for 2021 Speakers

Marketing Experts Invited to Apply for Speaking Opportunities at BrandSmart, CMO Smart, and Additional Educational Workshops Produced by the American Marketing Association Chicago

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announces its call for speakers for its 2021 educational programs. Employ your passion and career expertise by engaging with AMA Chicago's many members as a speaker at one of the events planned for 2021. The Association provides a forum for thought leadership and relevant case studies that capture emergent trends and industry-specific topics. Applications are available on the website at amachicago.org/become-a-speaker/

AMA Chicago invites marketing industry experts to apply to speak at a variety of its annual events. Speaking opportunities include 2021's BrandSmart; a full-day conference focused on the strategies, tactics, and tools used by companies to build their brand. Speaker submissions are also sought for the quarterly Signature Speaker Series, CMO Smart, Career Connections, and other assorted workshops.

"It's an invitation to serve our Chicago marketing community by sparking ideas and sharing key insights with a community that's 1,000+ members strong. We have gained a reputation for featuring important topics at our programs with some of the world's most renowned marketing experts," said Bonnie Massa, Executive Director of American Marketing Association Chicago. "Our speakers provide genuine value for our members, and they also receive many promotional benefits for their endeavors."

Applications to speak at the 2021 AMA Chicago BrandSmart Conference and other educational programs are due by Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Visit the website at amachicago.org/become-a-speaker to learn more about next year's speaking opportunities and submit the form online to be considered.

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 83 years strong. AMA provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Visit amachicago.org

Karolyn Raphael American Marketing Association Chicago 3124940422 karolyn@wingermarketing.com