Global Payments Company Veem Builds for the Future

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veem, the fast-growing global payments network built for businesses, today announced the strategic expansion of their executive team, with the appointment of Jeff Revoy as Chief Business Officer, and Travis Green as Vice President of Product Management. This announcement comes on the heels of Veem’s $31M strategic funding round led by Truist Ventures, the corporate venture capital division of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC).



“Expanding on the existing specialized knowledge of the team, Jeff and Travis each bring extensive business-to-business technology experience to Veem. Travis will be instrumental in the development of new product capabilities as we continue to bring valuable financial tools and features to market, while Jeff’s expertise in building and scaling global businesses will maximize and propel Veem’s growth as we expand to new markets and geographies,” said Marwan Forzley, CEO and Co-founder of Veem.

Revoy, a global technology executive, brings to Veem 20 years in chief executive, c-level, and president roles at public and venture capital backed companies, from early stage through growth, profitability and acquisition. Most recently, Jeff founded, grew and sold SpaceIQ to WeWork in July 2019.

At Veem, Revoy will lead and direct the customer-facing growth organization, inclusive of sales, marketing, account management and customer success initiatives, as well as global go-to-market planning. Revoy will power Veem’s strategic initiatives to drive revenue, account growth and network value.

“What I found most compelling about Veem is the power and influence of its product offering and business model. Veem has completely modernized the way businesses engage in international commerce, putting the company in a great position to drive exponential innovation and growth in the payments industry in 2021. I am thrilled to join Veem’s executive team as we prepare for the next stage of global expansion,” said Revoy.

Green joins Veem with more than 10 years of product management experience at Google, Lyft, and Vacasa. As Veem’s Vice President of Product Management, Green will be tasked with leading the company’s product and design team to deliver valuable domestic and cross-border payment and financial tools to small businesses around the world.

“I’m passionate about connecting people together and creating flawless user experiences that exceed customer expectations. It’s exciting for me to apply these skills to Veem's world-class product team. In Q4 of this year and looking ahead to 2021, we’re laser focused on growing and investing in our small-to-midsize business audience, while ensuring our customers’ needs and preferences are driving everything we do,” said Green.

As the pandemic fuels a greater demand for fast and efficient global transactions, Veem is on an aggressive growth trajectory that is accelerated further with the strategic addition of Revoy and Green.





About Veem

Veem simplifies the way businesses send and receive funds globally. Trusted by more than 225,000 businesses in over 100 countries, Veem offers a suite of payment services to establish and strengthen partner and supplier relationships. Veem’s secure, trackable transactions combined with seamless integrations with popular business applications enable businesses to save time and money, while mitigating risk generally associated with international funds transfers. Veem is licensed and regulated in each country and state it serves.

