Spine Wave Announces the Commercial Launch of the Salvo® 4.75 mm Spine System

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Wave is pleased to announce the successful completion of its limited market release and the launch of the Salvo® 4.75 mm Spine System, and with it, the company’s expansion into the market for thoracolumbar spinal fixation systems featuring modular screw design. The Salvo® 4.75 mm Spine System will substantially strengthen Spine Wave’s position in the thoracolumbar spine fixation market and complement the company’s broad portfolio of innovative spine fusion technologies.



The low-profile Salvo® 4.75 mm Spine System is designed for both cortical bone trajectory and traditional transpedicular approaches. The small stature system features a unique modular screw design whereby the separate “tulip” and “shank” portions of the screw can be assembled in-situ after surgical decompression or on the back table prior to implantation. This versatility can enhance visibility within the surgical field even with less invasive procedures. Hospitals appreciate the system’s modular design as it provides a full complement of implant options with fewer trays to process and to keep onsite, which may reduce operating costs. The Salvo® 4.75 mm Spine System is offered in titanium with the option of cobalt chromium rods that deliver the rigidity of a traditional larger 5.5 mm titanium rod.

“Salvo is a well-designed ergonomic system that allows for ease of use by surgeons. Its low-profile stature makes it ideal for cortical bone trajectory cases,” said Ahmed M. Khan, M.D., Chief of Neurosurgery at The Hospital for Central Connecticut. “And its modularity and easy to apply tulip heads make it a versatile system that is one of the best out on the market.”

“Spine Wave is very excited to launch the Salvo® 4.75 mm Spine System following a very successful limited release. The development team clearly did a superb job with this system as evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from the surgeons, particularly about the ease and reliability of the in-situ assembly capability,” said Mark LoGuidice, Spine Wave’s CEO. “The 4.75 mm system is just the first of many planned Salvo® System modules to comprehensively address open and less invasive procedures for degenerative, deformity and revision indications.” He continued, “This is a very exciting time for Spine Wave as we recently announced our entry into the biologics market and, in addition to the Salvo® System, we have plans to rapidly build out our spinal hardware portfolio in the coming quarters.”

About Spine Wave

Spine Wave is a leader in expandable fusion technologies and is committed to continually delivering highly differentiated products to enable improved and less invasive solutions for spine surgeons and their patients. In addition to Salvo® 4.75 mm Spine System, Spine Wave offers a broad portfolio of highly differentiated spine technologies, including StaXx® XD Expandable Devices, Leva® Interbody Devices, Velocity® Expandable Interbody Devices, Sniper® Spine System, CapSure® PS3 Spine System, Annex® Adjacent Level System, Proficient® Posterior Cervical Spine System, Paramount® Anterior Cervical Cage, Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix, GraftMag® Graft Delivery System and more. The company is expanding rapidly and continues to recruit sales managers and independent distributors to fuel growth. For more information on Spine Wave and its products please visit www.spinewave.com.

