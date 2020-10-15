CBDCapitalGroup Portfolio Company Mana Artisan Botanics™ Becomes First CBD Company to Become Plastic Negative Through rePurpose Global’s One for One Impact Guarantee Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”), a CBD nutraceuticals investment and scaling company, today announced that its subsidiary Mana Artisan Botanics™ (“Mana Botanics”) has taken the next step in its mission to serve as a leader in sustainable and eco-friendly practices within the cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabis industries by becoming a Plastic Negative-certified organization.



To accomplish this goal, Mana Botanics has become the first CBD company in the world to enroll in rePurpose Global ’s One for One Impact Guarantee Program. Through this program, the company has committed to funding the collection, and processing of one pound of nature bound plastic waste for every product it sells. In effect, Mana Botanics is removing more plastic waste than it uses in its packaging and each product purchase will have a plastic negative footprint.

“Since our founding, we have put sustainability at the forefront of our operations. Our company supports critical regenerative farming practices and sources the majority of our ingredients from local farmers in Hawaii to reduce our carbon footprint while supporting our community and local economy,” said Mana Artisan Botanics™ co-founder Steve Sakala. “While only the absolutely necessary parts of our packaging, such as the outer piece of the dropper, are made from plastic, I am proud to know that we are doing our part to offset those pieces.”

The cannabis industry generates 150 million tons of waste annually. Much of this is created by single-use packaging that is used throughout the growing cannabis industry. Through being the first CBD company to join rePurpose Global’s One for One Impact program, Mana Botanics aims to encourage the rest of the cannabis and CBD industries to help offset this issue by becoming a Plastic Neutral/Negative organization.

By joining rePurpose Global’s One for One Impact Guarantee Program, Mana Botanics is also helping to tackle the 50 billion dollar a year funding gap that plagues recycling supply chains worldwide. As a leader in sustainable practices with the CBD industry, Mana Botanics recognizes the grave threat that plastic pollution poses to the future of our planet and is taking action against this epidemic.

“It’s clear that Mana Botanics is built on values of sustainable, responsible business. By going Plastic Negative, they’ve not only proven their commitment to environmental action, but have taken bold steps toward inspiring other industry leaders to do the same. We’re excited to see the ripple effects of Mana Botanics’ Plastic Negative Certification,” said rePurpose Global Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Wang Hjemdahl.

To learn more about Mana Botanics’ commitment to fighting the plastic crisis and about our partnership with rePurpose Global please visit https://www.business.repurpose.global/manabotanics .

About CBDCapitalGroup:

CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”) is an investment and scaling company that acquires and develops mid-stage CBD and hemp nutraceutical companies to promote both financial and professional success. The Company is led by a group of seasoned entrepreneurs who have managed over $1 billion in combined revenue over their careers, and now apply their diverse business experiences to establish trust, quality standards and efficiencies in the CBD market. The Company provides CBD industry entrepreneurs a faster path to revenue growth and liquidity with capital, expert advice and operational resources needed to scale already profitable businesses.

About Mana Artisan Botanics™:

Mana Artisan Botanics™, Hawaii’s premier wellness-driven hemp company, crafts phytocannabinoid-rich products for endocannabinoid system (ECS) support. Based on the Big Island of Hawaii, the company offers artisanal, whole-plant hemp extracts, infused with pure Hawaiian botanicals. The Mana team members all share a deep desire for wholesome, healthful living, and their efforts demonstrate a commitment to regenerative agriculture, the local economy, and holistic health education. Mana Artisan Botanics™ products are Farm to Body, Synergistic, Infused with Aloha, and Trusted. For more information visit manabotanics.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, & Pinterest.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE:

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease

LEGAL DISCLOSURE:

None of the parties involved, including CBDCapitalGroup and Mana Artisan Botanics™, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). Mana Artisan Botanics™ does grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

