Precision Nutrition Debuts Enterprise Coaching—a Corporate Wellness Program Based On Its Proven Personal Coaching Method—for Improved Job Performance, Emotional Health, and Well-Being for Remote Employees

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company, announced the launch of Precision Nutrition Enterprise Coaching, a personal remote coaching solution for organizations worldwide to offer their employees a scientifically-proven transformation program that helps people lose weight, improve their cognitive performance, and function at their highest potential. The all-new Enterprise Coaching offering is based on the sought-after Precision Nutrition Coaching program, which has helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition and fitness to lead healthier, more productive lives.

Designed as a wellness benefit for employees, Enterprise Coaching from Precision Nutrition teaches individuals how to adopt highly effective healthy eating and lifestyle habits that can lead to improved physical and cognitive health. The program includes one-on-one nutrition and behavior-change coaching delivered remotely by a Precision Nutrition-certified coach. Topics covered include nutrition, stress management, sleep, and emotional and mental health. Through personalized coaching, accountability, and daily lessons, employees can enhance their well-being, time management, focus, and productivity.

“Employee burnout and performance dissolution are top concerns for many organizations, particularly as many of us are working remotely. Based on the latest nutrition science, we know poor dietary habits can negatively affect cognitive functioning and impair memory performance,” said Jason Crowe, VP, Partnerships & Business Development for Precision Nutrition. “By combining 15 years of remote coaching experience, a peer reviewed system of delivering material health improvements, and a global network of Precision Nutrition certified Master Coaches, we are able to work with people around the world to make significant and lasting changes to employee engagement, productivity and of course, health.”

Twic, a discretionary benefits management platform that helps design and deliver benefits programs is among the first to offer Enterprise Coaching by Precision Nutrition. Their organization partners will reach a total of 60,000 employees by January 2021 and include top tech and start-up companies such as Zoom, Square, Twitch, and Allbirds.

“We have found that many of the people who use our platform are feeling stressed out, worried, and generally not as healthy as they would like to be. Employee health—both physical and mental—is a key focus area for our clients, as it is one of the highest contributing factors to employee happiness and productivity,” said Jason Fan, CEO of Twic. “That is why we chose to partner with Precision Nutrition and its new Enterprise Coaching program to help individuals better navigate the ‘new normal’ brought on by COVID-19 with individualized remote coaching and support. Together with Precision Nutrition, we are defining the future of corporate wellness programs.”

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, nearly 100,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction, Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit®, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits.

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

About Twic

Twic operates a modern-day benefits platform that gives employees freedom to choose personalized health and wellness programs and gives employers flexibility to customize benefits strategy with defined contributions. Learn more at twic.ai.

