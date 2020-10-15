Livongo to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., (Nasdaq: LVGO) today announced it will release its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020 on October 28, 2020, after close of the U.S. stock market. Given the pending transaction with Teladoc Health, Livongo is not hosting a conference call in conjunction with its third quarter of 2020 earnings release.



About Livongo

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that focus on the whole person and make it easier to stay healthy. Using its AI+AI engine, Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

