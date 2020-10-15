Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Virtual-Only Share Owners Meeting

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our Share Owners and our personnel, the format of our 2020 Annual Meeting of Share Owners has been changed to a virtual-only meeting through a webcast. As we previously announced, we will hold the 2020 Annual Meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:00 A.M., Eastern Standard Time (EST). Share Owners will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person.

As described in our proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting that we previously distributed, Share Owners as of the record date, September 8, 2020, are entitled to participate in and vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the virtual-only meeting at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KE2020, a Share Owner must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice of Internet availability of proxy materials previously made available to Share Owners.

Online access to the webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the 2020 Annual Meeting. Share Owners may submit questions in writing through the virtual meeting platform. Please note that the proxy card and voting instruction form included with previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting.

While voting during the virtual meeting will be permitted, we encourage Share Owners to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Share Owners may continue to use their control number to vote their shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:
Adam W. Smith
Treasurer
Telephone: 812.634.4000
E-mail: Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com

