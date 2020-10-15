Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC:BTHR) Announces Results of Its eSports Tournament Weekend Clash Royale Event

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc. for this weekend's Clash Royale event.



A total of 86 players came ready for battle to see who could emerge Victorious! As the results rolled in, it looked like MDK player was going to steamroll his way to the finals, winning at least 4 matches in a row without dropping a single game! The only thing that stood between MDK and his shot at the finals was Max CR - who ultimately proved to be a formidable foe, defeating MDK and sending him to the playoff game for 3rd place vs Nicolas.

In the battle for 3rd, MDK regained his composure and took game 1, setting his eyes on securing the 3rd place prize. In game 2, after a hard-fought battle that went into overtime with no towers down, the drama intensified with 40 seconds remaining; BOTH Players got a tower at the EXACT SAME time!!!

This kept overtime going, and both players’ hopes alive! In the remaining seconds of overtime, Nicolas took the advantage and was able to secure a second tower, forcing a game 3 in the match! After the amazing plays to help tie up the series, Nicolas came just short of the perfect timing he displayed in game #2; making a play just a fraction of a second late in overtime cost him the game, as MDK secured his 3rd place finish. After this amazing roller coaster match in the battle for 3rd, all eyes turned to the grand finals, Shoot vs. Max CR!

Game 1 Shoot came out hard, taking right tower, but there was still time for Max to try to come back with 1:38 left on the clock. Max began to assault both of Shoot's towers, and with 20 seconds remaining on the clock, each had only about 550 left... However, with no spells in his deck, Max found himself unable to push the final damage he needed to either side, and Shoot survived the onslaught, taking game #1!

In Game 2, Max began to slowly but surely ground down his opponent, once again splitting damage between both of Shoot's towers, but as the clock ticked down, it was clear that once again, he couldn't push the damage fast enough, and the game moved into overtime. Even so, Shoot found his back against the wall, with BOTH of his own towers under 600, when he began an unrelenting push down the left side, and he launched a fireball to finish off the tower, taking the victory and sweeping Max in the finals to take home the grand prize!

Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming president, said, “We are in the eSports for the long haul; our Tournaments Organizers are doing an excellent job. Congratulations and thanks to Rylee Bailey.”

