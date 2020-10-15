Generals "Kopelipa" and "Dino" return assets to Angolan State

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - Angolan generals Manuel Hélder Vieira Dias "Kopelipa" and Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento "Dino" surrendered Wednesday to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) several commercial undertakings and residences, as part of the recovery process with public funds. ,

The list of assets delivered voluntarily covers CIF cement factories, CIF SGS Automobiles car assembly plants, CIF Lwoenda Cervejas beer, CIF Logistica logistics, including all equipment, machinery and furniture.

In its note reached ANGOP Wednesday, PGR also mentions, among the assets delivered, all the shares of the Companhia de Bioenergia de Angola, Lda (Biacom), 90% of the shareholdings of the group Zahara Comércio S, A (Kero supermarket chain) and the Sociedade Industrial de Artes Gráficas, S, A (Damer Gráficas).

As representatives of the companies China Internacional Found Angola, Lda - CIF and Cochan S.A, the ownership of the assets seized on the 11th and 17th of February of the current year were also transferred.

They are satellite city of Zango 0 "Vida Pacifica", with 24 buildings, two nurseries, two yacht clubs and four shipyards, in the municipality of Viana; satellite city of Kilamba KK5800, with 271 buildings and 837 different villas, as well as the two headquarters buildings of CIF - China International Fund, including all equipment, located on Avenida 10 de Dezembro, in Luanda.

Dino and Kopelipa were heard at PGT on 13 and 14 this month.

There are "strong evidences" that the two generals "have benefited from the Angolan State's business with the China International Fund (CIF)" company, the source said.

DNIAP said that both men have "benefited from the contracts the State signed with CIF, as part of the extinct National Reconstruction Office".

At the time, Leopoldino do Nascimento was the former head of Communications for ex-President José Eduardo dos Santos, while Hélder Vieira Dias Júnior, held the position of minister of State and head of the Military Affairs Office ( currently security affairs Office), also under José Eduardo dos Santos.

Both enjoy immunities and cannot be placed in pre-trial detention before the indictment, which is at contradictory procedure.

Under the Angolan law, general officers of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and commissioners of the National Police (PN) cannot be imprisoned without charge, unless caught committing intentional crime, punishable by imprisonment for more than two years.

The hearing of José Eduardo dos Santos' two former aides is part of the strategy to fight against corruption in Angola, backed by President João Lourenço in his 2017/2022 term.

Several media figures and former state employees have been investigated by the courts, and some have already been convicted of embezzlement, money laundering and other crimes.