MPs arrive at National Assembly

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - National Assembly members, political leaders and guests, have reached Parliament building to attend the Opening Session of the new Parliamentary Year ,

The ceremony will be marked by the speech on the State of the Nation to be delivered by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Speaking to the press on the expectation around the speech and the new Legislative Year (2020-2021), the leader of the ruling MPLA party’s Parliamentary Group, Américo Cuononoca, said he hoped that MPs would continue to improve parliamentary oversight.

The president of UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior, expects the President of the Republic to make a clear and transparent diagnosis about the country's situation and point out real solutions.

He spoke of the need for the Local Elections, considering it "unreasonable" to point to the Covid-19 pandemic as a justification for not being called.

In turn, the president of the CASA-CE Parliamentary Group, André Mendes de Carvalho, said he hoped for a realistic speech by the Head of State, which reflects the reality of the country and serves to draw conclusions, having predicted that next year will be difficult for Angolans.

Benedito Daniel, representative of the PRS in Parliament, said he was waiting for explanations about the local elections and the date to be held.