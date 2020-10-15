Parliamentary Year opening plenary session starts

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - The Plenary Meeting to open the Fourth Legislative Session of the IV Legislature of the Angolan Parliament has started.,

The main focus goes to the presentation of the State of the Nation Speech by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Prior to the President’s address, the National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, presented a welcome message, in which it is expected to highlight the achievements of the MPs in the last Parliamentary Year and the prospects for the one started today.