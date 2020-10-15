Angola/Cuba: Cândida Teixeira presents credentials

Havana, ANGOLA, October 15 - Maria Cândida Pereira Teixeira Wednesday handed over credentials to start her functions as Angolan Ambassador to Republic of Cuba, according to a note from Angola’s Embassy in the Caribbean country.,

President of Cuban Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Días-Canel Bermúdez, said the “historic” bilateral relations with Angola, which date back to 15 November 1975, are experiencing “excellent” moment.

The Cuban Head of State, who was speaking at the audience he granted to Ambassador Cândida Teixeira, took the opportunity to send a friendly greetings to his Angolan counterpart João Lourenço.

In her turn, Cândida Teixeira, who was accompanied by Counselor Franklin da Silva of the Angolan Embassy in Cuba, considered it an honour to represent her country to the Cuban State.

Speaking on behalf of the Angolan people, she thanked the Cuban internationalist contribution, not only in Angola, but also in several other countries in southern Africa.

Ambassador Cândida Teixeira recalled the memory of the more than two thousand combatants who shed their blood for the liberation of Angola, Namibia and South Africa.

She said that everything that was achieved in the southern African region owed to the participation of Cuba.

Also delivered letters of accreditation are the new ambassadors of Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Vietnam, the Czech Republic, Norway and Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Cândida Teixeira delivered Tuesday the letters to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, to whom she offered a sculpture of Queen Nzinga Mbandi, the symbol of the Angolan resistance to Portuguese colonialism.

Angola and Cuba signed on 15 November 1975 an agreement on diplomatic link between the two countries.

After the country’s Independence, on November 11, 1975, Angola and Cuba signed the first bilateral cooperation agreement in February 1976, focused on the field of health.

The agreement paved way for the sending in Angola of many Cuban medical professionals.

The second agreement was that of education, which mobilised thousands of Cuban teachers to provide services in Angola.

Other agreements have followed, with stress to those in the fields of culture, Sports, Industry, civil construction and public works, maritime transport, fisheries, geology and mining, oil, tourism, radio and television.

Cândida Teixeira was appointed Angolan ambassador to Cuba on March 16, 2020, and was sworn in by President, two days later.

Cândida Teixeira was Minister of Education (2017-2019), Science and Technology (2012-2017), Higher Education and Science and Technology (2010-2012) and Science and Technology (2008-2010) , as well as President of the National Commission for UNESCO (2017-2019).

The ambassador, who is also a full professor, is the first Angolan woman to graduate in Physics and complete her Master's and PhD in Nuclear Physics.

She is also the first Angolan woman to hold the post of Minister of Education and Ambassador in Cuba.

Cândida Teixeira takes over from César Augusto Kiluanji, who had been Angolan ambassador to Cuba since 2011.