Bridgestone Unveils "A Layered Journey" Sustainability Campaign

A new global campaign, with dedicated microsite, travels through the Bridgestone natural rubber value chain to demonstrate how the company is implementing sustainable and responsible practices.

Bridgestone is focused on sustainable procurement of natural rubber, a renewable resource that provides livelihood opportunities for millions of people around the world.

Partners are invited to work together with Bridgestone to implement sustainable solutions that have a positive impact for people and nature.

TOKYO (October 15, 2020) - Bridgestone, a global leader in sustainable mobility and advanced solutions, has announced today a new campaign inviting partners to participate in building a stronger society. In A Layered Journey, Bridgestone highlights ways the company is incorporating sustainability in its value chain with a focus on its commitment to sustainable procurement of natural rubber.

The campaign travels from the forest where rubber trees are tapped for latex, continuing through production where recycled materials are incorporated into new tires, toward innovation that can extend product lifecycles and uncover circular uses for materials.

"At Bridgestone, we believe that sustainability is a journey and we are continually striving to improve year by year and layer by layer as we advance toward our goal of 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050 and beyond. This journey is one we share with our stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, customers, partners and the communities we serve," said Bridgestone Corporation Global Chief Business Strategic Officer, TJ Higgins.

"This new campaign highlights our approach to sustainable procurement of natural rubber, which includes environmental stewardship practices, respect for human rights, support of fair labor practices, and increased transparency. We are working to implement similar initiatives across our entire global supply chain," Higgins said.

Natural rubber is a renewable resource that provides livelihood opportunities for millions of people around the world. Bridgestone is proud to support these farmers and communities, and the company is firmly committed to protecting both people and the environment in areas where the company conducts procurement of natural rubber.

A Layered Journey offers a window into some of the many ways in which Bridgestone is implementing sustainable and responsible practices across the company's natural rubber value chain spanning procurement, product development, manufacturing and delivery. It is also a call to action for partners to work together with Bridgestone to implement sustainable solutions that have a positive impact for people and nature.

"From providing rubber trees to innovating circular economy solutions, Bridgestone serves society with superior quality each step of the way. We are engaging our partners to join us on the journey toward a sustainable future that delivers long-term environmental, social and economic value for stakeholders," Higgins said.