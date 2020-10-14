Naropa University to Host Event with Stories about Beloved Community: ReEnvisioned for 2020 & Beyond

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, CO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1956, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. presented the idea of The Beloved Community: a global vision of economic and social inclusivity emerging out of love for one another. Sixty-four years later, 2020 has brought personal, social, and institutional injustices to the forefront of our lives.

Today, as we stand on the precipice of change, we ask what can the beloved community look like in this present moment?

This Friday evening, Naropa University will attempt to answer this question at their annual event SparkTalks, comprised of a series of short, dynamic presentations by alumni on a variety of topics. This year’s event will be held virtually and feature six Naropa alumni who will share their experiences, stories, ideas, inquiries, research, poetry, and artwork as they relate to the theme of Beloved Community :: ReEnvisioned for 2020 & Beyond. You can register for the free event here. Join us to hear from Naropa these incredible alumni:

Michelle Aurebach - MFA Theatre Contemporary Performance 2003

The Beloved Community Is Made of Stories

Shatasia Griffith - BA Contemplative Psychology 2020

Policing Black America and the Roots of Racism in America

Don Hall - Environmental Leadership, 2009

The Beloved Community in the Anthropocene

Marie-Michele Marchand - Interdisciplinary Studies, 2001

Blessing

Joey Marti - BA Contemplative Psychology 2014

Instant Emotional Healing: Get Triggered, Look Inward, and Do Nothing

Elizabeth Russell - 2000 Art & Design

Imagination and Radical Belonging in the Age of Estrangement

Hosted By:

Monica Dionysiou - MFA Contemporary Theatre Performance, 2013

When: Friday, October 16th, 2020 6:00pm – 8:30pm MST

Where: Virtual on Zoom – Register on Eventbrite for link

Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private, nonprofit, liberal arts university offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the arts, education, environmental studies, peace studies, psychology, and religious studies. Buddhist-inspired and nonsectarian, Naropa University is rooted in contemplative education, a teaching, and learning approach that integrates Eastern wisdom studies and the arts with traditional Western scholarship. Naropa was the birthplace of the modern mindfulness movement.

