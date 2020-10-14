Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 47,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. The offering consists of 7,000,000 shares of common stock being sold by the Company and 40,500,000 shares of common stock being sold by a parent entity of the Company controlled by Oaktree Capital (the “Selling Stockholder”). In addition, the Selling Stockholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,125,000 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholder. The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 15, 2020 under the symbol “ARRY.” The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities and Morgan Stanley are also acting as joint book-running managers and Credit Suisse, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-runners. Cowen, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., MUFG and Nomura are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 14, 2020. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 (telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com); J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: 1-866-803-9204), or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The Company’s principal product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes, electronic controllers and software, commonly referred to as a single-axis “tracker.” Trackers move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which significantly increases their energy production. Solar energy projects that use trackers generate up to 25% more energy and deliver a lower levelized cost of energy than projects that use conventional “fixed tilt” mounting systems. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in the Company's registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Array Technologies, Inc.

Media Contact:

James McCusker, 203-585-4750

jmccusker@soleburytrout.com

Investor Relations Contact:

505-437-0010

investors@arraytechinc.com