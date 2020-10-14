Affimed Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on AFM13-targeted NK cells at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

/EIN News/ --



Heidelberg, Germany, October 14, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that preclinical data from its collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Washington University School of Medicine will be presented in an oral presentation at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), which will be held virtually on November 9-14, 2020.

Details of the oral presentation:

Title: AFM13-targeted blood and cord-blood-derived memory-like NK cells as therapy for CD30+ malignancies

Abstract ID: 349

Authors: Lucila Kerbauy, Nancy D. Marin, Mecit Kaplan, Pinaki Banerjee, Melissa Berrien-Elliott, Michelle Becker-Hapak, Rafet Basar, Mark Foster, Luciana Garcia Melo, Carly Neal, Ethan McClain, May Daher, Ana Karen Nunez Cortes, Francesca Wei Inng Lim, Mayela Carolina Mendt, Timothy Schappe, Li Li, Hila Shaim, Mayra Hernandez Sanabria, Pamela Wong, Enli Liu, Sonny Ang, Rong Cai, Vandana Nandivada, Vakul Mohanty, Yifei Shen, Natalia Baran, Natalie Fowlkes, Ken Chen, Luis Muniz-Feliciano, Joachim Koch, Martin Treder, Wolfgang Fischer, Oswaldo Keith Okamoto, Yago Nieto, Richard E. Champlin, Elizabeth J. Shpall, Todd A. Fehniger, Katayoun Rezvani

Date: November 11, 2020 during the concurrent session Innate Immunity: The Next Generation of Targets for Anti-Cancer Immunotherapy (3:45 – 5:15 pm EST).

Abstract Release: All abstracts will be available on November 09, 2020 at 8:00 am EST.

For more details about the SITC Virtual Annual Meeting please visit: www.sitcancer.org/2020/home .

About AFM13

AFM13 is a first-in-class CD30/CD16A ROCK®-derived bispecific innate cell engager (ICE®) that induces specific and selective killing of CD30-positive tumor cells by engaging and activating natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages, thereby leveraging the power of the innate immune system. AFM13 is Affimed’s most advanced ICE® clinical program, and it is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy in a registration-directed trial in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (REDIRECT). The study is actively recruiting and can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04101331.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

