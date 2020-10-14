International Money Express, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”), will release Third Quarter 2020 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Management will host a conference call on November 4, 2020 at 8:30am ET to discuss the company’s strategy and financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call; or

via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:30pm ET on November 4, 2020 until 11:59pm ET on November 18, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13711931 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary software and technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and seven countries in Africa. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com and our app. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:

Mike Gallentine

Vice President of Investor Relations

tel: 305-671-8005

mgallentine@intermexusa.com



