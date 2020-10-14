Meta Financial Group, Inc.® to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 28, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after market close. Meta will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Meta’s Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com.



Telephone participants may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 461-9934 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to be joined into the Meta Financial conference call, and provide conference ID 3938037 upon request. International callers should dial (636) 812-6634. A webcast replay will also be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.metafinancialgroup.com.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®

Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) is a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta Financial Group’s banking subsidiary, MetaBank®, N.A., (“Meta”), is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta’s commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website.

Investor Relations:

Brittany Kelley Elsasser

Director of Investor Relations

605-362-2423

bkelley@metabank.com

Media Relations:

mediarelations@metabank.com