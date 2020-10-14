Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Armstrong World Industries to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results October 27

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report its third quarter 2020 results via a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, October 27 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.  

Conference call / webcast information and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com.

To participate by telephone, please dial:

  • (877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)
  • (631) 291-4622 (International)
  • Conference ID: 4894246

News media may listen only.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of www.armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.

Contacts

Investors:        Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354
Media:             Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677

About Armstrong and Additional Information
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

Source: Armstrong World Industries

