Volatus Aerospace Teams with DJI for Commercial Drone Services in North America

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace, is proud to announce its appointment as channel partner for DJI, the world-leading UAV manufacturer. In two agreements, Volatus becomes part of the DJI “Enterprise” distribution network and the first DJI-UTC authorized training centre in Canada.



The DJI Enterprise dealership is viewed as an important building block for the growth of Volatus. The overall market penetration and brand strength is certainly a benefit however, the real attraction was the DJI Enterprise focus on what commercial users are actually doing with a drone. DJI engineers focused on how drones were integrated as tools into projects, and committed to support them as they grow and scale. Tapping into the expertise of customers with specific applications, DJI develops and customizes solutions in a way that makes sense for enterprise users. Infrastructure inspections, gas leak detection, powerline inspections, first response, and precision agriculture applications are just a few of the limitless possibilities served by the DJI solutions.

Rob Walker, Vice President of Business Development for Volatus said, “The DJI Enterprise commitment is entirely syncronus with the Volatus Aerospace commitment to drive the full potential of unmanned technologies throughout industries in the Americas.”

“Volatus exists to deliver comprehensive commercial solutions to industry. Regardless of whether Volatus is performaing a service or delivering a turnkey customer solution, the combination of DJI Enterprise products with DJI Academy Training, ensures that our customers get the end-to-end solutions they’re looking for,” said Mr. Walker. Programs such as UAS Pilot Training, Aerial Photography Essentials, UAS Inspection, Public Safety, Surveying & Mapping prepare operators to leverage the full capability of their unmanned system to successfully complete the most demanding Enterprise level missions. Commenting further about the training appointment, “being authorized as the first DJI-UTC Training Academy DJI Enterprise, is a strong endorsement of what Volatus Aerospace has already put together in the training arena.”

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace is a vertically integrated drone services company dedicated to driving the full potential of unmanned technologies throughout industries in the Americas. Activities include UAV design manufacturing, distribution, sales, service and training. In addition to its own long range, high endurance drones, Volatus has now joined forces with the world leading drone company DJI in a strategic channel partner agreement.

