Legislative Year opens with State of Nation Message

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 14 - The fourth legislative session of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) begins this Thursday (15), with a solemn act that will have as a high point the Speech on the State of the Nation, to be delivered by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço. ,

The Angolan Head of State's speech in Parliament marks the beginning of a new stage that is expected to be of intense debates, fundamentally around the local legislative package, whose appreciation began in the last legislative year (2019-2020).

As in the previous legislative year, the conclusion of this package will undoubtedly once again be one of the main issues on the agenda of the parliamentary groups, at a time when the institutionalisation of local power authorities in the country has been postponed "sine die".

The indicative date pointed by the Angolan authorities was, initially, the year 2020.

Meanwhile, in last Parliamentary Year (2019-2020), parliamentarians approved two important proposals for legislation included in the Local Government Legislative Package, namely the Organic Law on Local Government Elections and the Law on the General Regime of Local Government Taxes.

It is now expected that the legislators will continue this process, which is crucial for the approval of the legal framework that will support the local elections.

In another sense, Parliament should pay particular attention, during the new Parliamentary Year (2020-2021), to the issue of approving the General State Budget (OGE) for the economic year 2021, the penultimate of the current Government's mandate.

Message on the State of the Nation

All of this parliamentary work should be preceded by the Message on the State of the Nation, in which the reality of the country and the government's strategy for resolving the main problems of Angolans will be presented in general terms.

The President of the Republic's intervention in parliament is subject to a legal imperative, which began after the Constitution came into force in 2010.

Under the terms of the Constitution (article 118), at the opening of the Parliamentary Year, the Head of State addressed the country in the National Assembly (on 15 October) with a message on the State of the Nation and the policies recommended for resolving the main issues, promoting the well-being of Angolans and the country's development.

This year the President's statement will be made in a very adverse scenario, in economic terms for Angola and the world, given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, one can guess that João Lourenço will speak again on the issue of combating corruption and impunity, and Covid-19 pandemic and the reform of the State, as well as he will be able to speak about the deepening of the Democratic State of Law and economic diplomacy.

In this speech, the President will be able to speak in detail about the impact of the pandemic on the social and economic life of the country, in addition to highlighting the various social and economic programmes launched by the Government to boost the economy, foster employment and combat poverty.