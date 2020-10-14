Attorney General Moody Recognizes October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month by reminding victims of domestic violence that help is still available to them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.With many Floridians limiting social and professional interactions to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, domestic violence can be even harder to detect—and victims may not know where to turn for help. Victims do not need to isolate with their abusers and abuse counselors have adapted to the pandemic to provide more communication resources for victims. Advocates can be reached 24/7, 365 days a year through the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1(800) 500-1119.Attorney Ashley General Moody said, “With signs that domestic violence cases may be on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for victims of domestic violence to know they have our support and that help is available. Domestic violence shelters across the state are open and advocates are available 24/7 to provide safety to victims and their families with protocols to protect against COVID-19 in place. If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, know you are not alone. Please reach out for help.”During the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence centers have worked tirelessly to ensure that services remain available to survivors and the community. These services not only meet the needs for safety from violence but also incorporate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Domestic violence center outreach and shelter services remain operational and advocates are available 24/7 to develop safety plans for survivors and families based on specific needs throughout the pandemic. Survivors, as well as their friends, family members and other community members can contact any domestic violence center through its 24-hour hotlines. Local certified domestic violence centers have increased the ability to communicate with survivors through the use of various applications. For a map of the certified domestic violence centers and the features a center has available for text or web communication, click here.
If you are a survivor, you can receive free, confidential legal advice from the Florida Legal Services, Inc. Domestic Violence Legal Hotline. Lawyers are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by calling the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 500-1119. You will be transferred to a lawyer who can help answer questions and provide free legal advice on family law, housing, injunctions, immigration, public benefits and other matters and make referrals to other services to help.In April, Attorney General Moody shared resources available to victims of domestic violence throughout the pandemic, urging anyone isolated with an abuser to contact law enforcement and seek help to escape abuse.In May, Attorney General Moody announced a partnership with Uber that offered free rides to help victims of domestic violence escape abuse. Through the program, free Uber rides were directed to domestic violence shelters in areas of Florida that saw the highest call volumes during the stay-at-home orders including Hillsborough, Orange and Pinellas counties.Also in May, Attorney General Moody spread awareness about a free secure reporting app, SoSecure, for victims of domestic violence. The app, available on all Apple and Andriod devices, can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting abusers with a simple swipe on mobile phones.
