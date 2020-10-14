R&D World Magazine Announces 2020 R&D 100 Winners

Projects Recognize DOE-Supported Innovations in National Labs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) researchers have won 38 of the 100 awards given out this year by R&D World. The annual R&D 100 Awards are given in recognition of exceptional technologies developed during the previous year. The awards were announced in three separate virtual events on September 29 and 30 and October 1, 2020.

“The Department of Energy and its National Laboratories and sites were born out of the spirit of innovation, an all-American trait that we strive to carry on today,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “We are extremely proud to recognize our 2020 R&D 100 award winners for their contributions to the development of important new technologies that improve our lives and help keep America competitive and secure.”

Since 1962, when the annual competition began, DOE’s National Laboratories and many Sites have received more than 900 R&D 100 awards. The awards are selected by an independent panel of judges based on the technical significance, uniqueness, and usefulness of projects and technologies from across industry, government, and academia.

Many of these projects were developed in collaboration with private companies or academic institutions. Several projects engaged multiple National Laboratories.

“The transition from laboratory bench to the marketplace is fraught with scientific and technical challenges, and we are grateful for the technology transfer staff and programs that help our world-class researchers overcome these hurdles,” said DOE Chief Commercialization Officer Conner Prochaska. “Through our Office of Technology Transitions, we’re working hard to help make the difficult process of commercialization more efficient and effective, so that our researchers can continue to make incredible advances like those in this year’s R&D 100 awards.

The list below shows the winning labs and their corresponding technologies. A complete list of winners can be found at R&D World.

ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY

ElectroCorrosion Toolkit™

Versatile Method for Preparing Highly Effective Electro-catalyst for CO2 to Chemical Conversion

The Resilience Planning and Analysis Tool (RAPT)

TIDE (Threat Identification, Determination, and Evaluation)

IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY

CoDeAc (Colorimetric Detection of Actinides)

Carbon Capture & Utilization through Reduction Electrolysis (Carbon CURE)

Crop Artificial Intelligence Quotient (Crop AIQ)

LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LABORATORY

SEDONA: SpEctroscopic Detection Of Nerve Agents

Smart Microbial Cell Technology: A high throughput platform to optimize biocatalysts

Cluster Integrity, Exception Resolution, and Reclustering Algorithm (CIERRA)

Legion: A data-centric programming system, with Sandia National Laboratories and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

QUIC-Fire: A Fast 3D Fire-Atmosphere Feedback Model for Complex Wildland Fire Management

Amanzi–ATS: Modeling Environmental Systems across Scales, with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

OrganiCam: First camera for noncontact, nondestructive biodetection in remote environments and space

Multi-burn Solid Rocket: Revolutionizing heritage technology to solve emerging space problems

LAWRENCE BERKELEY NATIONAL LABORATORY

Flow-Through Microelectrode Cell for Precision Electroanalytical Chemistry

Matter-wave modulating secure quantum communicator (MMQ-Com)

Porous Graphitic Frameworks for Sustainable High-Performance Li-Ion Batteries

Solid Lithium Battery (SLiB) Using Hard and Soft Solid Electrolytes

Building Efficiency Targeting Tool for Energy Retrofits (BETTER)

LAWRENCE LIVERMORE NATIONAL LABORATORY

Versatile Cold Spray

NATIONAL ENERGY TECHNOLOGY LABORATORY

C2G: NETL’s Low-Cost Coal-to-Graphene Manufacturing Process

IDAES PSE Computational Platform, with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories

NATIONAL RENEWABLE ENERGY LABORATORY

Solar on the Move: All-Perovskite Tandem Technology Jump-Starts the Pursuit of Photovoltaic-Powered Vehicles

Dynamic Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy Enables Low-Cost, High-Performance Solar Cells and Other Semiconductors Devices

Integrated Hydrogen Sensor/Separator Module Provides Long-Term Boost in Efficiency and Revenue in Solar Power Plants

Regional Energy Deployment System 2.0

NEVADA NATIONAL SECURITY SITE

XRPBS: X-ray Polarizing Beam Splitter, with Sandia National Laboratory and Argonne National Laboratory

OAK RIDGE NATIONAL LABORATORY

ChemSitu Microfluidic Technology for In Situ Mass Spectrometric Characterization of Microfluidic Devices

A New Cobalt-Free Li-ion Battery Cathode Material

Biomacromolecule Engineering by Soft Chain Coupling Technology

PACIFIC NORTHWEST NATIONAL LABORATORY

Millimeter-Wave Shoe Scanner

Self-Healing Cement

Shear Assisted Processing and Extrusion, ShAPE™

Rapid Analytics for Disaster Response (RADR)

SANDIA NATIONAL LABORATORIES

Binary Solvent Diffusion For Fabrication of Large Nanoparticle Supercrystals

High-density Evaluator of COTS Applications for Trust and Efficacy (HECATE)

Tracktable

