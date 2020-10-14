‘OVERSIZE IS THE NEW SIZE’ AT SKYE SUITES

SKYE Suites ahead of the trend with apartments double the size

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Australia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the six-month mark approaches since Australia’s first coronavirus wave peaked in March and nearly half of Australia’s workforce learned to work from home, it’s clear Australians are getting itchy feet for travel and a new sense of scenery. While the distance between each other is counted more than the distance travelled, SKYE Suites Green Square is encouraging guests to dust off their suitcases and escape to an urban oasis to ‘live large’ in SKYE Suites’ oversized apartment-style suites.

Forming part of the $575 million development called Infinity in Sydney's South, SKYE Suites Green Square boasts 90 premium self-contained apartments varying from one to three-bedroom and sized from 46sqm to 116sqm – double the size of an average hotel room and perfect for the more physically distanced way of life.

Avant-garde of hotel architecture challenging the usual hotel experience is Crown Group CEO, Iwan Sunito who says, “Through my business travels and family holidays, I grew tired of turning up to hotels that were small, dark conformities lacking in fresh air and natural light. When developing SKYE Suites Green Square, we wanted to make a hotel designed for better health and wellbeing with spacious areas, 360-degree views to the outside environment and access to the serene natural elements like sunlight and fresh air. Oversized apartments, open plan layouts, floor to ceiling glass and open balconies were important architectural elements to achieve this.”

Unlike the location name suggests, SKYE Suites Green Square does absolutely everything to defy its square title. From its unique exterior shape, dubbed the ‘donut’ or ‘arm chair’ among locals, to the exclamation-point like pool and spa and the curvaceous interior lines of the lobby, rooftop and rooms, every aspect has been purposefully designed to maximise the guest experience and create a captivating urban oasis – one that is larger than life.

“SKYE Suites Green Square has been designed not only for our guest’s current needs but for what they will need in the future. COVID has particularly fast tracked the desire and need for futuristic features such as more space, natural elements and all-encompassing experiences right at your fingertips. The urban oasis ideology means we are bringing everything right to our guests to create an environment that they never want to leave. I believe that this is a hotel trend that will become imperative in the future,” Mr Sunito continues.

At SKYE Suites Green Square guests experience the vast dramatic infinity pool and spa that capture the sun year-round and form a glimmering jewel set in manicured verdant gardens. The hotel also includes a state-of-the-art gym and sauna making it the perfect haven for either short or long stays.

To meet the new trends of conferencing, working from home and working from hotels, SKYE Suites Green Square will also soon unveil their world-class 1,000 square metre convention centre which will cater to more than 400 people across multiple event spaces. Other key features for the working world include express contactless check in, complimentary Wi-Fi, tea and coffee readily available, laptop sized safes, USB charging stations and large writing desks. The new Green Square public library, which sits just next door to SKYE Suites Green Square offers another contemporary co-working space for hotel guests.

General Manager at SKYE Suites Green Square, Felicity Arthur comments, “The feedback we’ve received from guests is that they love the spacious and luxury feel that our hotels provide with some local Sydneysiders even commenting that our Suites are larger than their own city apartments. Particularly through COVID, we’ve had guests come to work across the SKYE Suites properties and stay just for a change of scenery to spark inspiration and innovation. With many food and shopping options close by as well as family friendly activities like The Grounds of Alexandria, Green Square Library and Archie Rose Distillery, our guests can either enjoy a variety of entertainment or stay in and relax in the serenity of their beautiful suite.”

Mr Sunito concludes, “While oversize has been a hallmark feature for SKYE Suites since its inception in 2017 at Parramatta, we strive to continue improving our ‘suite’ experience for guests. The future of SKYE Suites and hotels more generally will turn to touchless technology, where you can check in and control your entire room simply from your phone and communal areas and lobbies will be redefined to be more minimalistic, functional and open. Oversize will become the new size architecturally for hotels and in terms of design, less will be more.”

All SKYE Suites properties are currently running a ‘Dream & Drive’ package allowing guests to hit the road and drive into their next holiday destination with ease. Including overnight accommodation, secure parking, daily breakfast, minibar access and a 12pm late checkout, supercharge your stay with SKYE Suites and live large, even if it’s just for a little while.

To experience the SKYE Suites life or a last-minute escape, visit www.skyesuites.com.au.

