Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport, Indiana (October 14, 2020) Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $1,534,000 or $2.51 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2019 of $602,000 or $.98 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $3,026,000 for 2020 compared to $1,662,000 for 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $4.95 compared to $2.71 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Total assets for September 30, 2020 were $223.3 million compared to total assets for September 30, 2019 of $186.2 million. Cash dividends to shareholders Year to Date in 2020 total $1.05 compared to $3.80 in 2019, due in large part to the special dividend of $2.75 paid to shareholders in February of 2019.



Note: Earnings in the 3rd Quarter of 2020 include a Bank Owned Life Insurance Settlement of $722,000 which is an extraordinary item.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) 9/30/20 9/30/19 Total assets $223,261 $186,183 Loans receivable, net 140,077 122,081 Allowance for loan losses 1,870 1,756 Cash and cash equivalents 26,786 12,891 Securities available for sale 24,888 24,655 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 25,719 20,021 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 731 731 Equity Investment - - Deposits 193,743 160,430 FHLB Borrowings and note payable - - Shareholders’ equity 27,618 24,058 Shares O/S end of period 611,863 612,989 Non-accrual loans 516 337 Real Estate Owned - -





Quarter ended 9/30

Nine months ended 9/30

2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income $1,877 $1,893 $5,752 $5,520 Interest expense 205 396 744 1,180 Net interest income 1,672 1,497 5,008 4,340 Provision for loan losses (50) - (109) - Net interest income after provision 1,622 1,497 4,899 4,340 Gain on sale of loans 407 89 934 153 Gain on sale of REO - - - (6) Total other income 303 234 776 677 Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments,Inc. 157 128 446 381 Gain on BOLI Settlement 722 - 722 - Total general, admin. & other expense 1,496 1,216 4,260 3,549 Earnings before income taxes 1,715 732 3,517 1,996 Income tax expense 181 130 491 334 Net earnings $ 1,534 $ 602 $ 3,026 $ 1,662 Basic earnings per share $2.51 $.98 $4.95 $2.71 Diluted earnings per share $2.51 $.98 $4.95 $2.71 Weighted average shares o/s diluted 611,863 612,989 611,863 612,989

