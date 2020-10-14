Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport, Indiana (October 14, 2020) Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $1,534,000 or $2.51 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2019 of $602,000 or $.98 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $3,026,000 for 2020 compared to $1,662,000 for 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $4.95 compared to $2.71 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Total assets for September 30, 2020 were $223.3 million compared to total assets for September 30, 2019 of $186.2 million. Cash dividends to shareholders Year to Date in 2020 total $1.05 compared to $3.80 in 2019, due in large part to the special dividend of $2.75 paid to shareholders in February of 2019.

Note: Earnings in the 3rd Quarter of 2020 include a Bank Owned Life Insurance Settlement of $722,000 which is an extraordinary item.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.  
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
       
  9/30/20   9/30/19
       
Total assets $223,261   $186,183
           
Loans receivable, net   140,077     122,081
Allowance for loan losses   1,870     1,756
Cash and cash equivalents   26,786     12,891
Securities available for sale   24,888     24,655
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.   25,719     20,021
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   731     731
Equity Investment   -     -
Deposits   193,743     160,430
FHLB Borrowings and note payable   -        -
Shareholders’ equity   27,618     24,058
Shares O/S end of period   611,863     612,989
Non-accrual loans   516     337
Real Estate Owned   -                 -


  Quarter ended 9/30 
 		Nine months ended 9/30
  2020 2019 2020 2019
         
Interest income $1,877 $1,893 $5,752 $5,520
Interest expense 205 396 744 1,180
Net interest income 1,672 1,497 5,008 4,340
Provision for loan losses (50) - (109) -
Net interest income after provision 1,622 1,497 4,899 4,340
Gain on sale of loans 407 89 934 153
Gain on sale of REO - - - (6)
Total other income 303 234 776 677
Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments,Inc. 157 128 446 381
Gain on BOLI Settlement 722 - 722 -
Total general, admin. & other expense 1,496 1,216 4,260 3,549
Earnings before income taxes 1,715 732 3,517 1,996
Income tax expense 181 130 491 334
Net earnings $1,534 $602 $3,026 $1,662
Basic earnings per share $2.51 $.98 $4.95 $2.71
Diluted earnings per share $2.51 $.98 $4.95 $2.71
Weighted average shares o/s diluted 611,863 612,989 611,863 612,989

Contact: Chad Higgins 
Chief Financial Officer 
Phone-574-722-3855 
Fax-574-722-3857

