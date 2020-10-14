NNSA Administrator visits Kansas City National Security Campus

WASHINGTON – Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, Administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration and U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary for Nuclear Security (DOE/NNSA), continued her tour of the Nuclear Security Enterprise, visiting the Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC) on Oct. 13.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of NNSA’s creation, the Administrator is making her way across the Nation visiting the agency’s eight laboratories, plants, and sites. Having begun the tour in July with visits to the Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina, she has now visited all NNSA facilities, including other sites in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas.