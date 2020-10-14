Pantoprazole Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients [API] Market

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new report published by Global Market Estimates, the Pantoprazole API Market will rise at a CAGR assessment of 3.2% during the figure season of 2020-2026. One of the most common proton pump inhibitors in the market is Pantoprazole API, which is used to address diseases of the gastroenterology. The mode of action involves acting upon the amount of acid released in the stomach to avoid further digestive damage. The FDA approved an indication of this drug is the treatment of erosive esophagitis, pathological hypersecretory conditions i.e. Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, and heartburn issues such as GERD for patients undergoing the parallel treatment process. Amongst all the indications, GERD is a highly incident disorder, which is why the market of Pantoprazole API will grow faster during the forecast period. Moreover, the availability of the types of oral drugs as per the patient requirements will help the market to grow.



By Type of Drug (Generic & Brand), By Type of Dosage (20 mg & 40 mg), By Route of Administration (Oral [Delayed Release Tablets, Enteric Coated Tablets] & Intravenous), By Indication (Gastroenterology [GERD, Erosive Esophagitis and Hypersecretory conditions including Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome]), By Region (Asia Pacific, MEA, CSA, North America, and Europe), Company Market Share & Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights:

The Pantoprazole API Market will rise at a CAGR assessment of 3.2% during the figure season of 2020-2026.

Based on the prescription data analysis for Pantoprazole, the generic version of this drug will have more market share than the branded version.

The Pantoprazole API is the first line of treatment for Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD, hence making this application segment to be the largest in the market

The Asia Pacific will predict an ascent in its market development because of rising cases of gastroenterology related diseases

Major companies in the market are Actavis (TEVA), Nora Pharma, GSK, Apotex Corporation, Angita Pharma, Mantra Pharma, Ahn-Gook Pharmal, Auro Pharma, Eurofarma Laboratorios, Abbott, Akeda, Devonian, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Huarun Shuanghe Pharmaceutical, Northeast Pharmaceutical, Nanjing Yiheng Pharmaceutical, NCPC, Torrent Pharma, Nanjing Changao Pharmaceutical, Harbin Yuheng Pharmaceutical, Shanghai AIDEFA Pharmaceutical, Sinopharm Group, Wuxi Kaifu Pharmaceutical, Yangzijiang Pharmaceutical, and Chengdu Baiyu Pharmaceutical among others.

Type of Drug Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Generic Brand





Type of Dosage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)



20 mg 40 mg





Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)



Oral Delayed-Release Tablets Enteric Coated Tablets Intravenous





Type of Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)



Gastroenterology GERD Erosive Esophagitis Hypersecretory conditions including Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)



North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA







