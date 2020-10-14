Juniper Square Revolutionizes Fund Administration With Technology-First Solution Designed for Commercial Real Estate

First-of-its-kind offering combines industry-leading software and expert services to deliver transparent and responsive end-to-end fund administration for investment managers

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Square today announced the launch of the first-ever technology-driven fund administration service designed for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. The offering combines leading software and an expert team to seamlessly integrate into investment managers’ existing operations and provide services spanning accounting, reporting, treasury and subscriptions. Using a modern portal experience for managers and investors, the CRE industry’s first “build-to-suit” fund administration service allows investment managers to scale efficiently while building investor trust.



“Current fund administrators require heavy reliance on manual processes that are unreasonably time-consuming for investment managers,” said Vittoria Reimers, vice president of investor services at Juniper Square. “We designed Juniper Square’s service specifically for private equity real estate and it’s powered by best-in-class technology for a solution that lets investment managers scale up without scaling costs, allowing them to focus on high-value activities like sourcing deals.”

Juniper Square’s fund administration service stands to alleviate key inefficiencies within CRE, which has not widely adopted outsourced offerings. Currently, more than half (54%) of investment managers are handling accounting or fund administration functions in-house, according to Juniper Square’s Oct. 2020 survey1 of CRE executives. Given that processing subscriptions alone consumes one-to-four hours per investor, the industry stands to recognize unprecedented time and cost savings with Juniper Square’s service, which was tailored to meet the specific needs of the General Partner (GP).

“Juniper Square has reduced our time spent on administrative tasks by 75%,” said Tom Stults, managing partner at Watchung Capital. “It has put us on par with the largest, most sophisticated managers out there, and allows us to focus on finding and diligencing investments or engaging with investors.”

The launch of Juniper Square’s fund administration offering comes on the heels of its recent milestone surpassing $1 trillion in managed assets spanning more than 21,000 investments and 800 GP clients for its market-leading investment management software. In addition to the new fund administration and managed subscriptions services, Juniper Square’s product offerings include software for Client Relationship Management (CRM), fundraising automation, investor reporting, partnership accounting and an investor portal.

“Juniper Square has provided us the reporting capability and back office credibility of a professional fund,” said Jason Windebank, managing director at Wolverton Capital. “Without Juniper Square, we wouldn’t be anywhere near this level of institutional quality. Now, we’re able to appeal to institutional investors.”

