Job Announcement - Network Analyst

Salary $52,104.00 Annually

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Office of the State Court Administrator

Job Number 2020-SC-BIS-48-NAI

Closing 10/28/2020 11:59 PM Central

Description

The Network Analyst I is responsible for performing a variety of technical and specialized duties associated with the set up, maintenance and troubleshooting problems associated with Windows workstations, Windows server(s), and the wide area network.  Duties include assisting users with computer or network problems; installing software applications on servers, workstations, web servers or email servers; troubleshooting problems; maintains system security user id's, tape back-ups and restores.

See the full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2884027/network-analyst-i-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

