PRGX Helps Retailers Maximize Promotional Effectiveness Through True Net Cost Analysis

Retailers are facing new, unprecedented challenges as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Even as some companies see overall sales increase, such as those in the grocery industry, maximizing performance and the value of their source-to-pay cycle remains difficult. This is particularly true when it comes to tracking the success of rebates, promotions and discounts.

PRGX’s webinar on maximizing promotional effectiveness examines how increased sales can mask root cause issues, strategies to identify weak promotional areas and what key efficiencies maximize overall margin performance. The webinar also provides insight into data science techniques used to identify the highest performing vendor promotions.

“Retailers and grocers are moving at a rapid pace to keep up with evolving consumer demand and spending, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic strains operations and supply chains,” said Jin Ro, Chief Analytics Officer of PRGX. “Conducting a true net cost analysis offers a deeper and more accurate view into the effectiveness of vendor promotions and how to maximize overall margin performance.”

The webinar, which was hosted on Aug. 6, 2020, is available here: https://www.prgx.com/resources/maximizing-promotional-effectiveness-with-true-net-cost-analysis/.

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

