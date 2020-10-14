Ultimus Introduces uTRANSACT™ Online Shareholder & Adviser Portal

Sophisticated technology and modern interfaces enhance the user experience

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of uTRANSACT™, an advanced digital portal that provides real-time information and account access for both shareholders and advisers. Developed in conjunction with Ultimus’ uSUITE® group of technology applications, the exclusive uTRANSACT portal is offered as part of the firm’s Shareholder Services and Transfer Agent offerings.



uTRANSACT can be customized to the needs and branding requirements of the investment adviser’s organization and launched from their website. It allows multiple levels of user access, including shareholder, broker firm, broker branch, broker representative and fund adviser.

Built around sophisticated compliance and fraud prevention technology, uTRANSACT features cutting-edge user profile security and password procedures, including multi-factor authentication and a unique, instant bank account verification process.

The uTRANSACT portal incorporates a sleek look and modern interfaces, designed to provide a highly enhanced user experience. Among its most attractive features:

A single, 24/7 sign-on;



An easy and secure account opening process;



Smart and interactive user messaging;



Customizable internal rate-of-return calculations; and



Account information that is updated in real time—not batched—because it is tied directly to the record-keeping system.



“Ultimus spent the last 18 months diligently working on our digital offering, which includes uTRANSACT and multiple other uSUITE applications, to better service fund managers and their shareholders,“ says Ian Martin, Chief Administrative Officer at Ultimus. “Interestingly, many other service providers have not yet made technology a priority. In fact, a 2019 Asset Management study conducted by Deloitte Luxembourg found that despite asset managers’ satisfaction with their service providers, more than 55 percent are dissatsified with the providers’ digital capabilities.”

“Ultimus is recognized in the industry for our ongoing commitment to investing in technology. With uTRANSACT, we’ve further deepened our commitment to a range of digital capabilities, particularly in driving exceptional user experiences and in meeting our clients’ unique needs,” says Gary Tenkman, Ultimus CEO. “Our focus is on helping clients retain and grow their shareholder base. And, providing an exceptional digitial experience with our uTRANSACT portal is a great way to demonstrate that.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 650 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

