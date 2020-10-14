TendoNova Appoints Mark A. Samuels as CEO

Atlanta Med Device Veteran CEO to Build Product Launch Team

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based TendoNova Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark A. Samuels as Chief Executive Officer effective September 9th, 2020. Mr. Samuels is an experienced Atlanta-based entrepreneur and business leader with a proven track record and multiple successful exits in the medical device industry. TendoNova is an Atlanta-based medical device company that develops devices that enable microinvasive orthopedic procedures. Its initial product, the Ocelot™ System, addresses chronic tendon pain, a prevalent condition in both athletes and the population at large.



“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Mark Samuels as our new CEO. With the addition of his extensive experience in the medical device industry, to the investment and support of the National Football League Players Association, we believe the Company has all the components needed to drive success,” said TendoNova Chairman Lou Malice.

Approximately 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic tendon pain each year. This includes injuries such as tennis elbow, Achilles tendinosis, and patellar tendon pain. These conditions are prevalent in NFL players, weekend warriors, and anyone else who engages in repetitive tasks. If left untreated, chronic tendon pain can lead to months or years of pain and even career-ending injuries.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to join the TendoNova team. The Ocelot technology has the potential to improve tendon treatment worldwide,” TendoNova CEO Mark Samuels said. “My discussions with potential patients and physicians show a compelling need for improved tendon pain treatment. The Ocelot™ can help meet this need by improving accessibility and physician effectiveness in tendon procedures.”

Prior to joining TendoNova, Mr. Samuels was Chief Executive Officer of OBMedical Company for two and a half years. Under his leadership, OBMedical resolved technical and financial issues that had delayed its product launch and grew sales of its advanced fetal monitoring system for women in labor and their babies. Mr. Samuels engineered the sale of OBMedical Company to Philips Medical in 2018 for an undisclosed sum and acted as General Manager for the company until 2019.

Founded in 2017, TendoNova combines decades of regenerative medicine know-how with modern data analytics to enable in-office procedures to treat chronic tendon pain. The Ocelot™ System encourages the growth of healthy tendon to replace painful lesions by performing a controlled mechanical debridement of a targeted area. Current methods of treating chronic tendon pain, such as using a needle to poke holes in a tendon, rely heavily on clinician skill and are expensive, invasive, or have inconsistent outcomes. This leaves patients and physicians with limited viable treatment options for patients that fail to heal. TendoNova’s Ocelot™ System is a smart tool that is easy to use, cost effective, and provides real-time data that enhances the clinician’s skill. By making treatment of chronic tendon pain more accessible and reliable, TendoNova's Ocelot™ System brings surgical level care to the office and training room.

About the NFL Players Association:

The National Football League Players Association is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players’ interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players, and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA, ratified by players in March, will govern the sport through 2030. Learn more at www.nflpa.com .

About TendoNova

Founded in 2017, TendoNova is a medical device company whose initial product is the Ocelot™ System, a patented, cutting-edge device and digital health solution that brings surgical level care to the physician’s office. Designed to treat chronic tendon pains such as tennis elbow and plantar fasciitis, the Ocelot™ System promises to lower both the recovery time and patient cost by bringing a proven treatment methodology into the physician’s office setting. Learn more at www.tendonova.com .

