REAL-TIME PAYMENTS: How Chip Financial’s Newest Technology is Rapidly Changing The Payment Processing Industry.

/EIN News/ -- DIAMOND BAR, CA, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chip Financial Inc. is a merchant services company that has recently expanded its services to provide digital banking and payment technology solutions to facilitate open-integration between financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem, and to drive the take-up of innovative digital financial services products. Through this newly developed technology, Chip Financial will be able to extend its product offering to include flexible, scalable, and secure payment acceptance and faster credit card payment processing that supports the digitization of business and consumer financial services and the migration of cash and other legacy payment types to distanced and contactless card and real-time payment transactions.

James Starr, Director of Operations of Chip Financial has gone on record to say, "Innovation is making this possible. We’re witnessing the advancement of financial services and rearranging it based on the consumers needs. We must act swiftly to meet market challenges."



The integration of these merchant services and the secure text payment solution with multi-channel issuer payment processing capabilities will enable an end-to-end payment acceptance and digital banking solution for small to medium-sized enterprises. The integration will also enable Chip Financial to aggressively target straight-through credit card processing opportunities in the business-to-business payments space to automate payments and data sharing across multiple points in the supply chain, eliminate manual administration, and minimize credit card transaction processing time.



Jamieson Welsh, Director of Strategic Planning further added, "The days of traditional banking is rapidly changing. The market is demanding faster and more secure solutions. Our product expansion is an opportunity to bring cutting-edge technologies to our clients in all sectors of business."



The ramifications of COVID-19 has corporations eagerly searching for solutions with seamless integration to meet the needs of the massive consumer market. Chip Financial plans to continue to innovate to help businesses continue to grow in a post pandemic world.



Chip Financial Inc. is a merchant service company utilizing innovative credit card payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its partnerships allow access to patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing, and lead generation that are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings.



Chip Financial also offers comprehensive credit card payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce, and ACH. For more information about the company, you can also visit their website https://www.chip-financial.com/





