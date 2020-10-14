Think Outside the “Gift” Box With Sysco’s Holiday Toolkit for Restaurateurs

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today the addition of a Holiday Toolkit to its Foodie Solutions platform. The Holiday Toolkit is the latest in a series of carefully curated tools to help foodservice operators respond quickly to shifting business requirements and trends resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.



This helpful resource offers innovative ideas that are simple to execute, generating additional revenues and providing guests with restaurant-quality solutions for easy gift-giving and holiday meals. Some of the easy-to-execute ideas include:

Unique takeout offerings, such as charcuterie and cheese boards with wine pairings;

Take-and-make meal kits paired with a virtual cooking class;

Cocktail kits; and

Pies to-go.

“The 2020 holiday season will certainly look different than in previous years,” said Brian Todd, Sysco’s senior vice president, merchandising and marketing. “Our Holiday Toolkit offers business solutions our customers need to drive new revenue streams, support their operational profitability and deliver holiday cheer to their guests.”

As the holiday season approaches, this most recent toolkit helps foodservice operators who are adapting their businesses to accommodate local social distancing guidelines, social gatherings, and an increase in to-go orders without sacrificing the consistent, high-quality products and service that guests have grown accustomed to receiving.

In addition to the Holiday Toolkit, Sysco’s Foodie Solutions resources include:

Virtual Kitchens – Recommendations for serving guests solely through online and phone orders without a brick and mortar concept or dining room;

– Recommendations for serving guests solely through online and phone orders without a brick and mortar concept or dining room; Grab & Go Foods - A guide to offering pre-made meals and signature dishes;

- A guide to offering pre-made meals and signature dishes; Family Style Meal Kits – Solutions to help guests save time and enjoy an at-home experience; and

– Solutions to help guests save time and enjoy an at-home experience; and Patio Dining – Strategies to revamp the outdoor dining experience for guests.

Sysco customers also receive exclusive value-added services through Sysco’s iCARE partner program and Sysco Marketing Concierge, which provide exclusive services and resources such as menu services, QR codes and access to helpful webinars. More information about Foodie Solutions can be found on the Sysco Foodie website.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco .

