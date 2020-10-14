Wealth Minerals and Uranium One Group Extend Memorandum of Understanding

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wealth”) - (TSXV: WML; OTCQX: WMLLF; SSE: WMLCL; Frankfurt: EJZN), announces it has signed a one-year extension of its strategic memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Uranium One Group (“U1G”). All other terms of the MOU remain unchanged (see news release dated October 15, 2019).



Tim McCutcheon, President of Wealth, commented, “We are glad to have more time to work with U1G under the previously signed MOU, and the one-year extension demonstrates that all parties remain interested in developing Wealth’s core Atacama asset. We believe that solar evaporation is an outdated production technique and U1G’s sorption technology is the future direction the industry will take, as it is efficient and environmentally friendly.”

Background

Lithium production operations that utilize salars (underground brine reservoirs) typically use solar evaporation as the major part of the lithium recovery process. While this process has a low operating expense and is technologically simple, it also requires significant land for ponds in which lithium brine, after subsurface pumping, is placed for drying. Additionally, water in the brine is evaporated into the atmosphere, lost from the locality forever. In extremely dry areas like the high Andes Mountains, where most lithium brine operations are located, solar evaporation is seen as having long term sustainability issues. There are several new technologies for recovering lithium from brine, however, most of these technologies have negative points in their methodology which have stalled their commercial implementation.

U1G provides a lithium extraction technology for processing lithium-bearing brine material which uses a reusable catalyst material to attract lithium out of brine, thus eliminating the need for solar evaporation. Using this sorption technology greatly reduces the physical footprint typically needed in a solar evaporation operation, specifically large, multi-phase, lined evaporation ponds. Its technology also enhances the quality of lithium extraction and recovery levels as compared to traditional solar evaporation. Lastly, after lithium recovery, the brine can then be pumped back into the salar, helping to ensure long-term operational and environmental viability.

About U1G

U1G is a global energy company and one of the world’s largest uranium producers, with a diverse portfolio of assets worldwide, including in Kazakhstan, the United States, Tanzania and elsewhere. U1G is committed to the highest environmental standards, the health and safety of its employees and the long-term sustainability of the diverse communities across the globe in which it operates. See: http://www.uranium1.com/.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada, Mexico and Chile. The Company’s main focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.

Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. The Company also maintains and continues to evaluate a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration-stage projects.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

