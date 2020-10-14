CCGG Stewardship Principles

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catherine McCall , Executive Director of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance, is pleased to announce that the following institutional investor members of the Coalition have endorsed the Coalition’s investor Stewardship Principles:



Alberta Investment Management Corporation

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Canada Post Corporation Pension Plan

CIBC Asset Management Inc.

CAAT Pension Plan

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Desjardins Global Asset Management

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Jarislowsky Fraser Limited



Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

OPSEU Pension Trust

Public Sector Pension Investment Board

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Sionna Investment Managers Inc.

SLC Management

Summerhill Capital Management

TD Asset Management Inc.

University of Toronto Asset Management

Corporation

Vestcor Inc.

York University Investment Funds

The Stewardship Principles are intended to help institutions investing in Canadian public markets be active and effective stewards of their investments and are directed to both asset owners and asset managers. The goal of stewardship is to enhance the long-term sustainable creation of value, so companies and their investors can prosper and, in the process, benefit the market and society as a whole.

The six principles set out expectations on how to integrate stewardship, including with respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, into the investment process and reflect the Coalition’s commitment to assisting its members make meaningful stewardship a reality.

Catherine McCall notes, “The endorsement of the Stewardship Principles is testament to the importance placed by the endorsers on meeting the fiduciary obligations to the Canadian beneficiaries and clients on whose behalf they manage assets.”

The Coalition is a not for profit organization representing institutional investors in the Canadian capital markets with the mandate of improving the corporate governance practices of Canadian public issuers, including as they relate to material environmental and social matters. Its 53 members represent approximately $4.5 trillion in assets under management.

