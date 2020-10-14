Myovant Sciences Appoints Ryan Crowe as Vice President, Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced the appointment of Ryan Crowe as vice president, investor relations. In addition to managing day-to-day interactions with analysts and investors, Mr. Crowe will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive and strategic global investor relations program. He will report to Frank Karbe, Myovant’s president and chief financial officer.



“We are delighted to welcome Ryan to Myovant,” said Mr. Karbe. “He brings a deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and, combined with his extensive investor relations experience, will continue to strengthen Myovant’s relationship with the investment community.”

Mr. Crowe joins Myovant after nearly 16 years at Pfizer Inc., where he most recently served as senior director of investor relations and was responsible for conducting global investor relations activities for the company. Prior to his most recent role, he held positions of increasing responsibility on the Pfizer investor relations team as well as in Pfizer’s tax department.

“I am thrilled to join Myovant at this pivotal time,” said Mr. Crowe. “With compelling data and multiple potential upcoming launches across prostate cancer and women’s health, Myovant is poised to transition to a commercial-stage healthcare company and I look forward to regularly communicating our progress with the investment community.”

During Mr. Crowe’s tenure at Pfizer, the company’s investor relations program was consistently ranked among the top three in the pharmaceuticals sector by Institutional Investor magazine, based on a survey of institutional portfolio managers and analysts. Additionally, in 2020, he was recognized as the "Best IR Professional" amongst all pharmaceutical companies. He earned an undergraduate degree in commerce and engineering sciences from Drexel University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Our lead product candidate, relugolix, is a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. Relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. Relugolix monotherapy tablet (120 mg) is under regulatory review in the U.S. for men with advanced prostate cancer. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com . Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn .

